Roundup: Pecue Lane expansion / EPA standards / Beer sales  

Stalled roadwork: The delayed Pecue Lane expansion project is moving forward again with the final phase of construction set to begin this summer, WBRZ-TV reports. The project is about two-thirds of the way complete but was stalled after the bid for the last portion of the project came back $14 million higher than what the Department of Transportation and Development budgeted. Read more.

Soot limits: The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released this morning by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago. Read more.

Falling: U.S. beer sales volumes have been falling for years as people switch to wine and spirits, but that decline accelerated in the last quarter of 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sales volume dropped even in well-performing beer categories for which demand had been growing. Read the full story.