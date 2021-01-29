Roundup: Paul West dies / LSU football / Durable goods orders

Lasting legacy: Baton Rouge attorney and educator Paul Slocomb West died Tuesday. He was 65. West, a graduate of the LSU Law Center and president of the Baton Rouge Bar Association, developed “Gaming Law” at LSU and taught the course at the law center for the past decade. West was committed to improving the Baton Rouge community and was a past president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, City Club of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, and the Baton Rouge Gallery. He leaves behind his wife, Kathy, and two sons, Andrew and Michael. Read more about West’s life here.

Assistant named: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has finally finished filling out his coaching staff, WAFB-TV reports. LSU has hired former New York Jets defensive line coach Andre Carter to the same position. The former NFL first-round pick out of the University of California worked with new LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones when he was with the Miami Dolphins. Read the full story.

Growth slows: Growth in demand for long-lasting manufactured goods slowed in December, as the overall economic recovery lost momentum at the end of last year. New orders for durable goods—products designed to last at least three years—increased 0.2% to a seasonally adjusted $245.3 billion in December compared with November, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That was the eighth-straight month of gains, although the increase was the smallest since August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected new orders to increase 0.8% in December, after an upwardly revised 1.2% rise the previous month. Read the full story.