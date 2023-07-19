Roundup: Paul Skenes’ record deal / Unclaimed cash / Veto session 

Pirates’ new pitcher: Former star LSU right-hander Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, on Tuesday signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes a record $9.2 million signing bonus, ESPN reports. Regarded as the best power pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, Skenes’ deal eclipses the previous rookie record deal between the Detroit Tigers and 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson ($8.42 million). Read more.

Tax refunds: Louisiana taxpayers have until Aug. 28 to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property, the Louisiana Department of Revenue announced this week. Letters were sent to 15,461 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. Get more information.

ICYMI: Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday. Louisiana, where the ban is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, joins 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care. Read more.