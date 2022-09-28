Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends   

Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.

Confusion: Louisiana’s accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up, USA Today Network reports. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where health care professionals expressed confusion about new laws. Read the full story.

Demand falls: Mortgage rates drove even higher last week after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its aggressive action to cool inflation. That, and rising uncertainty in the overall housing market, caused mortgage application volume to drop 3.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. CNBC has the full story.