Roundup: ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ / Party swap / Vaccine mandate  

Wending its way: U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow’s “Parents Bill of Rights” passed the House today. The bill would give parents more power over school curriculums and budgets. Read more about the bill from USA Today Network.

Switching back: Louisiana state Rep. Mandie Landry as of today is part of the Democratic Party again, after registering as a political independent last year to protest decisions made by the Democratic Party’s leadership. The New Orleans-area representative is the second state representative to switch political parties this month after Francis Thompson, the state’s longest-serving legislator, switched from Democrat to Republican. Read more.

Blocked: The White House is defending President Joe Biden’s order that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 after a federal appeals court blocked it. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday rejected arguments that the nation’s chief executive has the same authority as a private corporation’s CEO to require that employees be vaccinated. Read more.