Roundup: Parental leave / Red River Bancshares / NBA YoungBoy

Paid leave: Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill through committee that would provide six weeks of paid parental leave to teachers, although the price tag has made some lawmakers wary. Senate Bill 426, authored by Sen. Samuel Jenkins, D-Shreveport, comes with a $15 million cost to the state. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Condolences: Robert A. Nichols, director of Red River Bank and publicly-traded, Alexandria-based Red River Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Red River Bank, passed away on Monday in Shreveport, the bank announced on Tuesday. Nichols joined the board of directors in 2007 and was instrumental in the organization’s growth into northwest Louisiana, which was the first expansion outside the bank’s home market. Read the full announcement.

Bond set: A judge in Utah on Thursday set bond at $100,000 for NBA YoungBoy, the chart-topping Baton Rouge rapper at the center of a large-scale prescription drug fraud investigation. The performer, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested on April 16 after a months-long investigation into what authorities describe as an “ongoing criminal enterprise.” Read more from WAFB-TV.