Roundup: Parental Bill of Rights / Annual income / Wheat farmers

Critical race theory: The Louisiana Senate approved a change to the state’s Parental Bill of Rights concerning the teaching of critical race theory. Senate Bill 262 by Sen. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, adds that a public school “shall not discriminate against their child by teaching the child that the child is currently or destined to be oppressed or to be an oppressor based on the child’s race or national origin.” The bill is now headed to the House, where it has yet to be assigned to a committee. Read more from The Center Square.

“Comfortable” living: The average annual income needed to live comfortably in Louisiana is $82,451. “Comfortable” is defined as the monthly income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget, which allocates 50% of earnings for necessities, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings. Read more from CNBC.

Challenged: Louisiana’s crawfish producers are not the only farmers having a bad year. Profit is growing further out of reach for U.S. wheat farmers and many do not expect to break even in 2024. The challenges come as ample global supply keeps prices around their lowest in nearly four years at the same time costs including equipment and transport remain high. Read more from Reuters.