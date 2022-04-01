Roundup: Parade of Homes / Tax filings / Slidell bridge

Dates set: The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge today announced it will host the 34th annual Parade of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23- 24 and April 30-May 1. Parade of Homes promotes local reputable builders and developers and showcases their latest creations. Tickets are available online.

Halfway there: The IRS says just over half of the returns it expects to receive during 2022 have already been filed, USA Today reports. Nearly 81.4 million federal income tax returns were done as of March 25, slightly more than three weeks before this year’s April 18 filing deadline for most of the country. By the end of last week, the agency had processed 78.8 million returns, up 3.8%, from the same time a year ago. Read the full story.

Back in business: The U.S. 11 bridge that links the south and north shores of Lake Pontchartrain has finally reopened, three years after repairs closed it. The nearly 5-mile span that connects Slidell to New Orleans closed in January 2019 at the start of a $28.4 million renovation. Read more.