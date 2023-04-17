Roundup: Parade of Homes / Shaq served / Medicaid purge  

Coming up: The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its 35th annual Parade of Homes from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. on April 22-23 and April 29-30. This year’s event will feature 48 homes across Baton Rouge, highlight six communities and provide access to several suppliers and vendors. Get more information.

FTX lawsuit: After months of failed efforts, attorneys representing a group suing Shaquille O’Neal and other celebrity endorsers of the now-bankrupt FTX crypto platform have served the basketball superstar with legal papers. The firm represents thousands of people who lost money in the collapse of FTX, which has led to criminal counts against the company and its executives. O’Neal, in an interview late last year, said he has no involvement in FTX beyond his role as a paid spokesperson. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Discrepancy: Louisiana Department of Health officials estimate the state will see a net loss of 222,400 people from the government-backed Medicaid insurance rolls as a result of a massive Medicaid disenrollment process taking place around the country. That number is significantly lower than a previous estimate of 355,000 that the health department provided just last month. Officials say the discrepancy has to do with the “churn” expected in the Medicaid program. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.