Roundup: PAR webinar / Oil prices / Walmart stock grants 

State economy: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana will host its next webinar, The Future of Louisiana’s Economy, on Jan. 31 at noon. Join PAR for a discussion with Will Green, the new president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry; and Adam Knapp, the new CEO of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development; about priorities for the upcoming legislative sessions and the future of Louisiana’s economy. Register here.

Demand worries: Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel today as China’s ailing property sector sparked demand worries, causing traders to reassess the supply risk premium from escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures fell $1.22, or 1.5%, to $82.33 a barrel by noon. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.24, or 1.6%, at $76.77 per barrel. Reuters has the latest.

Competing in the job market: Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and has almost 4,700 U.S. namesake stores, said today that starting with the company’s new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, U.S. store managers will receive up to $20,000 in Walmart stock grants every year. The goal is to further sweeten the perks for its store managers as the nation’s largest private employer seeks to retain its leaders and attract new ones in a still competitive job market. Read more.