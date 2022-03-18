Roundup: PAR report / Louisiana drought / Tax refunds

State spending: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has released a report detailing how plans by Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers to spend Louisiana’s booming pandemic tax collections on prudent ideas such as debt payments and infrastructure investments are running into complications because of constitutional restraints aimed at limiting the growth in state spending each year. See the report.

Rainfall: Drought conditions have continued to worsen across south Louisiana. Baton Rouge recorded 5.64 inches of rain prior to this week, WBRZ-TV reports. That compares to 13.13 inches of rain by this week in March 2021. Rain and thunderstorms expected over the next seven days could ease drought conditions. Extreme drought conditions exist in parts of south Louisiana, northeast Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday. See the report.

IRS: The IRS has issued more than 45 million tax refunds worth almost $152 billion in total as of March 11, CNBC reports. Nearly half of Americans expect refunds this season, according to a Capital One report, providing a needed financial boost for a large percentage of filers. The average payment is currently $3,352 through March 11, $537 larger than last year’s $2,815, but it may still change with four weeks until the April 18 deadline. Read the full story.