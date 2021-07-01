Roundup: PAR keynote / Lobbying cap / Traffic light synchronization  

Dow CEO: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today announced that Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive of Dow Inc. will be the keynote speaker for PAR’s 2021 annual conference and luncheon. The conference begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Crowne Plaza. Get more information about the PAR annual conference here.

Wine and dine limit: The cap for how much Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend to wine and dine public officials is edging higher today. With the start of the new state budget year, the limit lobbyists can spend on food and drink for state lawmakers, other elected officials and public employees is growing from $63 to $65 per person, per occasion. The lobbying cap, which was enacted more than a decade ago, started with a $50 limit. But the 2008 law allows annual adjustments tied to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index for food and beverages. Read more.

Red light, green light: Crews are working to synchronize traffic lights across East Baton Rouge Parish despite weather delays, WBRZ-TV reports. So far, 350 out of 470 traffic lights have been upgraded and the next area to be completed is from Burbank to Lee Drive. Read the full story.