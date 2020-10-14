Roundup: PAR guides / Census halted / Wholesale prices increase 

Amendments: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has released updated versions of its guide to the 2020 constitutional amendments that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for Louisiana. The new guides include a one page summary of the amendments, a mini-guide and the full-size guide. Each version of the guide explains the potential impact of the seven constitutional amendments plus a statewide sports betting proposition that voters will consider. This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they may develop their own positions on each ballot measure.

High court ruling: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early. The decision was not a total loss for plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end the count early as they managed to get nearly two extra weeks of counting people as the case made its way through the courts. The ruling came as the nation’s largest association of statisticians, and even the U.S. Census Bureau’s own census takers and partners, have been raising questions about the quality of the data being gathered. Read the full story.

Food costs rise: U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said today that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July, which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists expected and reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May, as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages. See the full report.