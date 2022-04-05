Roundup: PAR conference / Highest-paying jobs / Cost cutting

Entergy CEO: This year’s keynote speaker for the Public Affairs Research Council’s annual conference and luncheon is Entergy Corp. CEO Leo P. Denault. The conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, and will focus on Louisiana’s energy sector. Get more information.

Doctors: The highest-paying job in Louisiana is physician, according to a new report from Business Insider, which analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which jobs make the most in each state. Doctors have the highest pay in almost all 50 states. In Louisiana, physicians make roughly $267,000 each year. Read the full story.

Spending changes: American consumers are starting to cut costs on mainstays from toothpaste to baby formula as inflation hits a swath of the economy that had thus far been resistant to substantial price increases, The Wall Street Journal reports. Procter & Gamble Co., Clorox Co., Kraft Heinz Co. and other consumer products giants had assumed consumers would pay up for household products even as inflation takes hold. Read the full story.