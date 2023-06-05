Roundup: Pandemic aid fraud / Email outage / I-12 roadwork  

Indictments: State Treasurer John Schroder today announced that five individuals have been indicted and charged with defrauding the Main Street Recovery Program. The program was among several introduced in 2020 to help small businesses recover from pandemic losses. Schroder says he personally made phone calls to recoup money from the five people. Read his full announcement.

Microsoft Outlook: Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform this morning. The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account—and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. Read more.

On-ramp closed: The westbound Essen Lane Interstate 12 on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, until 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an announcement from the state Department of Transportation and Development. Drivers will be rerouted to the Essen on-ramp at Interstate 10.