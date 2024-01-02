Roundup: Orleans Parish / PGA Tour merger / Reinsurance rates 

Audit finding: A state audit found the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office used an illegal technique known as “sales chasing” to increase tax bills for certain property owners. Sales chasing is defined by state officials as the appraisal of a property based solely on its most recent sales price, a practice prohibited by Louisiana Tax Commission regulations. This hits homeowners who have recent sales with 13% higher taxes or an average of $611 per house. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Deadline extended: PGA Tour and LIV Golf are working to extend their proposed merger deadline, which was originally set at Dec. 31, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan told players in a memo Sunday. The delay is the latest update in a long and tumultuous saga between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed LIV Golf that has divided players and could dramatically change professional golf if the merger is completed. Read the full story from CNBC.

Soaring costs: U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose by as much as 50% on the key Jan. 1 renewal date, broker Gallagher Re said in a report Tuesday, as reinsurers look to recoup losses from natural disasters such as wildfires, storms and hurricanes. Read the full story from Reuters.