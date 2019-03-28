Roundup: Open Data BR awarded / LSU medical research / Edwards appointments questioned

Finalist: Open Data BR, Baton Rouge’s official open data portal, is a finalist in the Civic Engagement category for the 2019 IDC Smart Cities North America Awards. The portal’s tools provide information on government expenditures, statistical and historical data, and public safety. It is a Top-3 finalist competing with two entries from Chicago.

Research funds: The National Science Foundation recently awarded LSU Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Adam Melvin a $500,000 grant as part of its Faculty Early Career Development Program for his research in how certain molecules work, which can be used for diagnosing cancer and diabetes. Read the announcement from LSU.

Seeing red: If Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to continue a dispute over the governor’s appointments to a water commission, he must name Gov. John Bel Edwards as the defendant in the lawsuit, Judge Lala Sylvester has ruled. Sylvester says Landry has 45 days to amend the lawsuit if he wants to proceed. Landry claims Edwards improperly appointed two members to the Red River Waterway Commission instead of another appointee nominated by local officials. The governor’s office said the appointments followed the law. Read the full story.