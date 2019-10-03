Roundup: One from Louisiana makes ‘Forbes’ 400 / BREW tickets / LSU grad leads Colombian bank 

Who’s who: Amid a year of big gains and big losses, The Forbes 400 richest Americans are worth a record-breaking $2.96 trillion, up 2.2% from 2018. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos keep his spot as No. 1 richest in the U.S for the second year in a row. The only Louisianian to make the list was Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson and owner of the NFL New Orleans Saints and NBA New Orleans Pelicans. Benson came in at No. 275 with a net worth of $3.1 billion, tied with President Donald Trump. See the full list here.

Save the date: Tickets are on sale for the ninth annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, taking place Nov. 12-15 in downtown Baton Rouge and nearby locations. BREW is Baton Rouge’s annual citywide celebration of entrepreneurs and is produced by NexusLA. Tickets and event schedules are available online.

Great grads: An LSU business graduate is now the president of the Agrarian Bank of Colombia, the country’s only government commercial bank and the eighth-largest bank in Colombia. Francisco José Mejía Sendoya first completed an MBA with an emphasis on economics at LSU in the 1990s, and in 2000 was offered a scholarship to return to LSU to complete a master of science in finance. Read the full feature about Mejia from LSU.