Roundup: OMV / Apple / Snappy’s in Port Allen 

Technical difficulties: The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles ran into technical difficulties on Thursday that left the agency unable to process new licenses and IDs. OMV officials say the issue is because of an error with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

We’re suing: The U.S. Department of Justice and 16 states filed a lawsuit against Apple on Thursday alleging the tech supergiant used its influence over app distribution to thwart innovation that would’ve made it easier for consumers to switch smartphone products. Read more from Fortune.

More than gas: The owner of Snappy’s in Port Allen has been accused of selling drugs from his convenience store counter. The narcotics division of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a month-long investigation earlier this year and arrested Mafoodh Ahmed last week. Read more from WAFB-TV.