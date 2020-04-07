Roundup: Olympic qualifiers /Pre-virus job postings / Companies switch gears  

Tokyo spots: About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published today by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC released its rewritten road map for qualifying for the Games, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus. They’ll be held July 23 through Aug. 8 next year. Read the full story.

Jobs: U.S. employers posted a healthy number of job openings in February, evidence that the job market was in decent shape before the viral outbreak brought the economy to a near standstill. The report, released by the Labor Department today, is largely an artifact from the pre-virus era, before nearly 90% of the U.S. population was subject to shutdown orders. Job postings have likely plummeted since February and layoffs have soared. Read the full story.

Mask makers: Sewing shops and mattress-case makers have switched to producing cloth masks as orders for their usual product lines fall off with much of the economy shut down. Demand for such masks is rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports. Public-health officials have advised people to cover their faces when venturing out of their homes. Read the full story.