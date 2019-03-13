Roundup: OLOL Children’s Hospital / New food access program / Chrysler recall  

Golfing for good: Baton Rouge-based MAPP Construction has committed $200,000 to help build outdoor playhouses for children at the under-construction Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital set to open in October. Since 2013, MAPP has hosted an annual golf tournament benefiting the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and the proceeds were dedicated to these playhouses, the hospital announced.

Grocers’ aid: The Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority and Hope Enterprise Corporation today announced the launch of Louisiana’s Healthy Food Retail Program, which will award $800,000 worth of flexible financing with low-interest rates to supermarkets and grocery stores that are operating in or expanding to underserved communities. The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the State of Louisiana’s Office of Community Development. Read the full announcement.

Emissions scandal: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 863,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. after some didn’t meet federal emissions standards, marking the latest disclosure by an automaker of troubles complying with U.S. regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency said today that the voluntary recall includes several models of the Dodge Journey, Dodge Avenger, Dodge Caliber and Jeep Compass, some going back to the 2011 model year. Read the full story.