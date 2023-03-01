Roundup: OLOL chief of staff / Highland Road outages / Assembly Required event 

New leader: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center today announced it has selected Dr. Brent W. Allain as its chief of staff for 2023. Allain is a general surgeon with the Surgeons Group of Baton Rouge at OLOL specializing in bariatric surgery. Allain is a founding physician of the Metamor Institute, a bariatric multidisciplinary clinic run in partnership between OLOL, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and others.

Grid down: Roughly 4,000 customers along Highland Road between West Lee Drive and Kenilworth Parkway lost power late this morning. Electricity was restored by 12:45 p.m. Entergy did not provide a reason for the outage. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Tickets on sale: ThreeSixtyEight founder Kenny Nguyen is bringing back his Assembly Required event series on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Assembly Required aims to bring together diverse thinkers and doers to share perspectives and build relationships. This month’s theme is “Creative Capital,” and tickets are $135. Get more information.