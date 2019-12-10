Roundup: OLOL announcement / DA’s office changes / LSU MBA 

Expansion: Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center are planning to announce tomorrow morning a partnership between the two organizations that will expand stroke and neurological care in Baton Rouge, the rest of Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Our Lady of the Lake CEO Scott Wester and NeuroMedical Center President Gregory Fautheree will be at the announcement event. Daily Report AM will have more details.

Savings: After implementing the new 72-hour arraignment program, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office says the first eight weeks of the plan have been successful, WBRZ-TV reports. The plan requires that arraignments occur within the first 72 hours of an individual’s arrest, as opposed to within the first three months. The office says the new rule will likely result in an annual savings of $1.4 million. Read the full story.

Higher education: LSU Online today announced it will be offering a new, shorter online Master of Business Administration program called “Focused MBA.” This program offers the same rigor and standards as the former MBA program, however, its new condensed format requires only 36 credit hours for completion. Read the full announcement.

