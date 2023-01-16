Roundup: Olivia Dunne / Louisiana Marathon / EV sales 

Effects of fame: Good Morning America this morning discussed the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take, WBRZ-TV reports. The social media star was forced to ask fans to “be respectful” after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athletes’ performances. After the meet, LSU ramped up its security measures. Read more.

Hoofing it: About 4,700 runners hit the streets of Baton Rouge for the Louisiana Marathon this weekend, the largest Louisiana running event since the pandemic, WAFB-TV reports. “We’ve got runners that have come in from 47 states,” said Michael Wittigny, one of the coordinators for the race. “Canada has a real nice contingent of runners, Mexico, Honduras, Czech [Republic], Slovakia, Germany.” Read more.

Growing market share: Worldwide, sales of electric vehicles crossed a key milestone last year, achieving around 10% market share for the first time, The Wall Street Journal reports. Global sales of fully electric vehicles totaled around 7.8 million units, an increase of as much as 68% from the previous year, according to preliminary research from LMC Automotive and EV-Volumes.com, research groups that track automotive sales. Read more.