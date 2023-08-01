Roundup: Old Bridge closures / Carbon capture criticism / Pediatric heart specialist  

Potential delays: Drivers can expect lane closures on the Huey P. Long-O.K. Allen Bridge, also known as the Old Bridge, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 8, according to an announcement from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. A full eastbound closure will occur on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Concerns raised: Davante Lewis, a newly elected Democrat on the Public Service Commission, criticized carbon capture and sequestration on Monday at a Baton Rouge Press Club meeting. Lewis called carbon capture technology costly, untested, unproven science and raised concerns that energy customers will bear the cost if the technology fails. Read more about the criticisms from Louisiana Illuminator.

Leaving Louisiana: One of Louisiana’s few children’s heart specialists and his family are leaving the state because of anti-LGBTQ bills passed by the Legislature this summer, USA Today Network reports. Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, medical director of Ochsner Hospital for Children’s, says he and his husband, Tom, can’t continue to raise their two children “in this environment.” Read the full story.