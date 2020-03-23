Roundup: Oil production analysis / Telecommuting / Road closure 

Slow down: Consulting firm Wood Mackenzie recently analyzed the current state of global oil production and found that when Brent crude prices fall to $35 per barrel, revenue from about 4 million barrels per day of output doesn’t cover costs and governments’ share, Axios reports. Should prices drop to $25, about 10 million barrels per day, or 10% of global production, falls below that threshold. Read the full story.

On the upside: There may be a clear silver lining to remote work: It often saves workers money by cutting expenses such as commuting costs, say remote workers and experts in the field, according to USA Today. Remote workers typically save about $4,000 a year by working from home, according to a study from FlexJobs, an online job service that specializes in flexible jobs. That comes from saving on commuting costs as well as paring spending on coffee, lunches and a professional wardrobe. Read the full story.

Cleared: I-10 westbound, between the Prairieville and Highland Road exits, was closed for several hours this morning due to an overturned vehicle, but the road is now open, according to WAFB-TV. The scene was near the Bluff Road overpass. Read the full story.