Roundup: Oil prices / Pandemic status / Cryptocurrency 

Market reaction: Oil fell over 5% to around $121 a barrel this morning as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil may not worsen a supply shock, and the head of the International Energy Agency said the agency could further tap oil stocks, Reuters reports. Brent crude was down $6.96, or 5.4%, at $121.02 a barrel, after earlier falling to as low as $120.04. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell $6.56, or 5.3%, to $117.14.

Seasonal illnesses: The U.S. has a long way to go before the pandemic is over as deaths from COVID-19 remain far higher than seasonal respiratory viruses such as the flu, a group of two dozen scientists, doctors and public health experts said in a 136-page report published earlier this week. In years past, as many as 1,150 people died weekly from respiratory viruses like flu and RSV without the implementation of emergency mitigation measures. However, the coronavirus’s death toll remains about 10 times higher with 12,000 people succumbing to the virus some weeks, according to the report. Read more about the report from CNBC.

Executive order: President Joe Biden this morning signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets, said a senior administration official who previewed the order Tuesday on the condition of anonymity, terms set by the White House. Read the full story.