Roundup: Oil prices / Medicaid disenrollment / Hollywood strikes 

Highest this year: Oil prices climbed to their highest level of the year this week, extending a rally that has put a return to $100 a barrel sharply into focus. Some analysts believe crude prices could hit this milestone before the end of the year. International benchmark Brent crude futures traded 0.4% lower at $93.29 a barrel on Friday afternoon in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dipped 0.4% to trade at $89.83. CNBC has the full story.

100,000-plus dropped: Louisiana pulled Medicaid coverage from almost 107,000 residents over the first two months of the program’s massive disenrollment process, according to a spreadsheet the Louisiana Department of Health provided this week. Louisiana and other states have started to cull Medicaid rolls again after a three-year pause. In exchange for COVID-19 assistance, the federal government prohibited states from taking people off Medicaid from March 2020 to May 2023. Louisiana’s program grew by 450,000 enrollees during that time period. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Talks to resume: Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry’s studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said in a statement that it had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. Read more.