Roundup: Oil prices / Federal EV grants / Wholesale prices 

Sinking: Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 4% and hitting its lowest price in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Brent crude fell to $74.25 a barrel after touching $74.01, its lowest price since December 2021. Reuters has the full story.

Charging stations: The federal government will send $2.5 billion over the next five years to states, local governments and tribes to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Biden administration officials said Tuesday. Read more about the grant program from Louisiana Illuminator.

Increases easing: Wholesale price increases in the U.S. slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January. Read more.