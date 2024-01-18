Roundup: Oil prices / Costco crackdown / ChatGPT misinformation 

Rising: Oil prices rose Thursday morning as the IEA joined producer group OPEC in forecasting relatively strong growth in global oil demand this year, with price impetus also coming from disruption to U.S. output and geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Brent crude futures gained 31 cents to $78.19 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 60 cents to $73.16. Reuters has the latest.

ID scans: Costco is cracking down on membership sharing. The company is testing a new system requiring shoppers to scan their membership cards when they enter the store, CNN reports. This replaces shoppers showing their cards to employees when they walk in. Costco also started asking for membership cards and photo IDs at self-checkout stations. Read more.

Election fears: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has outlined a plan to prevent its tools from being used to spread election misinformation as voters in more than 50 countries prepare to cast their ballots in national elections this year. The safeguards spelled out by the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup in a blog post this week include a mix of preexisting policies and newer initiatives. Read more.