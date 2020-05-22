Roundup: Oil prices / 3D printing research / Baton Rouge produce partnership 

Looking up: In a sign that oil markets are returning to relative normality, the once yawning gap between the price of an actual physical barrel of oil and futures prices has narrowed sharply, The Wall Street Journal reports. At its worst in April, a barrel of oil in the North Sea cost $10 less than the price on a Brent oil futures contract, a decade-high gap for the world’s benchmark oil price, according to S&P Global Platts. Now, the gap has shrunk to less than $2 a barrel as the oil market rebalances and traders are no longer in panic mode to find buyers for unwanted crude. Read the full story.

$20M awarded: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy today announced that the National Science Foundation is awarding $20 million to the Louisiana Board of Regents and five universities in the state for research into 3D printing. LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Tulane and UL-Lafayette are participating in a research project called Louisiana Materials Design Alliance, WGNO-TV reports. The project studies how 3D printing can be better used in manufacturing by strengthening materials used in the printing and removing defects. Read the full story.

Access to produce: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced a partnership with Dollar General to expand affordable foods through the addition of fresh fruits and vegetables at two Baton Rouge locations. Stores at 6315 Scenic Highway and 5455 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge began selling fresh produce in mid-April.