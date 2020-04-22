Roundup: Oil price gains / Chipotle fined $25M / Earth Day 

Don’t call it a comeback: Oil futures jumped more than 30% on Wednesday, reversing steep losses after a volatile overnight trading session that saw international benchmark Brent crude fall to its lowest level in more than 20 years, CNBC reports. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose $3.59, or 31%, to trade at $15.16. Earlier in the session WTI had traded as low as $10.26, before jumping more than 40% to hit a session high of $16.20. Brent crude traded 10.8%, or $2.08, higher at $21.41, after previously breaking below $16. Read the full story.

Food poisoning: Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday agreed to pay $25 million to resolve criminal charges accusing the fast-food company of serving tainted food from 2015 to 2018, sickening over 1,100 people in the U.S., The New York Times reports. The fine was the largest ever imposed in a food safety case, the Justice Department says.

Digital celebrations: April 22 marks the annual celebration of Earth Day, which is an international event that began in 1970 as a way of increasing public awareness of concerns related to environmental protection, WBRZ-TV reports. Earth Day typically involves a series of demonstrations, volunteer work, and concerts that are organized to raise money for environmental protection, but today most events have moved indoors and online. Read the full story.