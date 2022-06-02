Roundup: Oil output / SEC football / Subscription mania 

Production boost: The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation. The decision today steps up the pace by the alliance, known as OPEC+, in restoring cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession. The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020. Read more.

More conference games?: The Southeastern Conference’s slogan, “It just means more,” could soon refer to the number of football games the league schedules. SEC coaches and athletic directors have been meeting this week at a Florida resort and atop the agenda is whether the conference schedule should expand from eight to nine games when the league itself grows from 14 to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Read the full story.

Hidden costs: Close to one-third of consumers underestimate how much they spend on subscriptions by $100 to $199 each month, according to a new study from market research firm C+R Research. Many of those polled (42%) had actually forgotten that they were still paying for a subscription they no longer use. Read more from CNBC.