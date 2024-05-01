Roundup: Oil inventories / ‘Ford University’ / Clergy sexual abuse

Sharp rise: U.S. crude oil stocks rose sharply last week as exports fell and refineries reduced their capacity use. Commercial crude oil stocks—excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve—rose by 7.3 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels in the week ended April 26. Analysts had predicted a 1.5 million barrel decrease in crude inventories. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Meet your teacher, AI: Ford is launching a new training platform for its franchised dealers that uses artificial intelligence for employee coaching evaluations and emulates Netflix and YouTube interfaces. Ford says the goals of the new “Ford University” program are to improve customer service, better engage employees and provide dealers and the company with more data to assist business. Read more from CNBC.

Investigation expands: Authorities have expanded an investigation of clergy sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans to include senior church officials suspected of shielding predatory priests for decades and failing to report their crimes to law enforcement. Louisiana State Police carried out a sweeping search warrant last week at the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a long-secreted cache of church records and communications between local church leaders and the Vatican about the church’s handling of clergy sexual abuse. Read the full story from WVLA-TV.