Roundup: Oil demand / Retail sales / IRS nominee 

Record use: The world will burn more oil than ever this year, the International Energy Agency forecasts, as China’s emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns returns global crude demand to its upward, pre-pandemic trajectory. The Paris-based energy watchdog said in a monthly report that it expects oil demand to grow to a record 101.9 million barrels a day this year, 200,000 barrels a day more than the IEA was forecasting last month. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Rebound: America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants. Retail sales jumped 3% in January, after having sunk the previous two months. It was the largest one-month increase since March 2021. Read more.

Confirmation hearing: President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Internal Revenue Service says that, if confirmed, he will commit to not increasing tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year. Daniel Werfel, who has a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee today, is also promising to modernize the agency’s technology and address its paperwork burden. Read the full story.