Roundup: Oil cutback / Robocalls / Mortgage trends  

Crude exports: The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries will debate today a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy—a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections. Read more.

Hanging up: Americans received 4.2 billion robocalls in September, marking a 6.2% decrease from August on a monthly basis, and a 3.1% decrease on a daily basis, according to call blocker app YouMail. However, Baton Rouge residents received the most calls per person, at 37 calls each. See the report from YouMail.

Major drop: Total mortgage application volume fell 14.2% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Refinance volume, which is most sensitive to weekly interest rate moves, dropped 18% for the week and was 86% lower than the same week one year ago. CNBC has the full story.