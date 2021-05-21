Roundup: Oil and gas recovery / Louisiana elections / Southern University 

Rig count: U.S. drillers have added more than 100 rigs so far this year, another sign of the industry’s recovery from the pandemic-driven oil bust, The Houston Chronicle reports. Drillers put two additional rigs into operation this week, bringing the total rig count to 455, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and energy research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 318 rigs operating nationally. The rig count, a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production, has been climbing in recent months after bottoming out at 244 in August. Read the full story.

No ‘Zuckerbucks’: The Louisiana Senate has approved a House-passed ban on private election funding that Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed last year, according to The Center Square. Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, filed HB20 in response to what he called “Zuckerbucks,” referring to grants Mark Zuckerberg paid for last year to support voter participation. Local clerks of court in Louisiana initially wanted to apply for the grants but were advised not to by Attorney General Jeff Landry, who said the grants might violate law. Miguez and other supporters of the bill say they want to clarify the law, arguing that money from private sources has the potential to influence elections. Read the full story.

$1M gift: Dallas-based lawyer Mark A. Malveaux and his wife, Dawn, are donating $1 million to Southern University, their undergraduate alma mater. The gift, one of the largest donations in school history, will support academic scholarships for business students and programming in the business college. Southern will name its graduate program in business administration the Mark and Dawn Malveaux Master of Business Administration Program.