Roundup: Offshore energy / Malik Nabers / Fed minutes  

Gulf lease sale: The Biden administration says it is considering the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico, a key part of its push to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 to help fight climate change. The proposed sale, which could take place as soon as this summer, includes areas off Lake Charles and Galveston, Texas, and would provide enough energy to power about 1.3 million homes. Read more.

No charges: One day following his arrest in New Orleans for carrying an illegal weapon, LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers won’t face any charges, Orleans Parish Magistrate Court records indicate. Nabers, 19, was scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, but the state refused charges during the proceedings with the condition the defendant not get his gun returned to him. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Slower rate hikes: Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting indicate that most of the officials supported the quarter-point increase because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. Read more.