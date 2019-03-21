Roundup: Ocshner expands training / Another riverboat to set sail / Undergraduate research

Job training: Ochsner Health System today announced plans to expand Ochsner’s Medical Assistant Training Program into East Baton Rouge Parish through a partnership with Ochsner Health System, Employ BR, and Baton Rouge Community College. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. Originally launched in New Orleans in 2013, the six-month training program features accelerated job training to addresses both the need for certified medical assistants and to build additional career pathways for high school graduates.

River cruises: American Queen Steamboat Co. will debut a new riverboat in New Orleans in 2020, NOLA.com reports. American Countess, currently under construction in Houma, will have room for 245 passengers and offer Mississippi River itineraries, which may include Baton Rouge, ranging from six to 15 days. The riverboat’s inaugural trip is set for April 2020. American Countess will join American Queen and American Duchess, two other riverboats operated by Indiana-based American Queen Steamboat Co. Read the full story.

Show and tell: LSU is hosting the inaugural LSU Undergraduate Research Week from April 5-12 to showcase the research conducted by undergraduate students while also offering the opportunity for LSU students, faculty, staff and the general public to explore some of the research conducted throughout campus. The week-long event will include 20 different lab tours and a symposium. Read the full announcement from LSU.