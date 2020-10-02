Roundup: Ochsner Health / Pennington grant / Peace Corps program 

Health care: Ochsner Health has partnered with Singing River Health System to purchase and operate Garden Park Medical Center on the Mississippi coast with plans to expand services for cancer and cardiac care. Singing River and Ochsner began managing the 130-bed, acute-care hospital on Thursday, marking Ochsner’s further expansion into Mississippi. Read the full story.

Research funding: Jason Collier, an associate professor at Pennington Biomedical Center, has received a five-year, $1.8 million grant to investigate how insulin-making pancreas cells grow, according to a news release. Collier’s research, part of ongoing diabetes work at Pennington, could lead to new diabetes treatments.

Volunteer training: The Peace Corps and LSU announced this week a new partnership centered on an undergraduate certificate program called Peace Corps Prep, scheduled to launch during International Education Week, Nov. 16-20. The Peace Corps Prep program will combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed for students to be strong Peace Corps volunteers. LSU is one of seven new university partnerships.