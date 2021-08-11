Roundup: Ochsner COVID testing / Lakes project / Postal surcharges 

Drive-thru: Ochsner Baton Rouge has opened its drive-thru PCR COVID-19 testing at the former Runnels School for the rest of this month. Testing is open six days a week to Louisiana residents age two and older and doctor’s orders are not required. Get more information.

Survey: University Lakes Project is again seeking public input on plans to restore the lakes surrounding LSU. Residents can provide input on what kind of activities they want at the lakes via this survey. Opinions on potential lake edge configurations can be shared via this survey.

Holiday fee hikes: The U.S. Postal Service plans to charge more for packages shipped during the holidays, including those sent by individuals, to offset the rising cost of deliveries at the busiest time of the year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The agency has proposed adding surcharges on most packages shipped domestically between Oct. 3 and Dec. 26, saying the fees would apply to commercial and retail customers. Read the full story.