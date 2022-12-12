Roundup: Nursing home regulations / BTR business park / Inflation expectations 

New rules: Louisiana issued long-awaited new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, more than a year after the disastrous evacuation of seven homes by owner Bob Dean ahead of Hurricane Ida brought to light the state’s weak authority over nursing home emergency plans. The regulations establish requirements for the homes’ “unlicensed” evacuation shelters, including churches, school gymnasiums, auditoriums and other nonmedical facilities. The sites will now have to have at least 60 square feet per person for sleeping areas, adequate ventilation, and a working heat and air conditioning system that can maintain a comfortable temperature. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.



Groundbreaking: The Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Burrell Aviation are breaking ground today for the BTR Aviation Business Park, on 53 acres of runway-accessible land. Burrell Aviation will invest and develop the site’s facilities and secure anchor tenants interested in making the airport a critical hub for air cargo and other aviation-related activities. Read more about the project from a recent Daily Report.

Fed meeting: Inflation has already peaked, but it will remain above pre-COVID levels in 2023, says David Mann, chief economist for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at the Mastercard Economics Institute. The Fed will hold its December policy meeting this week, where it is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. The central bank has raised rates by 375 basis points so far this year. Read the full story from CNBC.