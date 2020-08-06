Roundup: NRA sued / Hurricane season / Bezos sells $3.1B in stock 

Misspending allegation: New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association today, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan after an 18-month investigation, highlighted misspending and self-dealing allegations that have roiled the NRA and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, in recent years—from hair and makeup for his wife to a $17 million post-employment contract for himself. Read the full story.

Hurricane Alpha?: Already smashing records, this year’s hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season is about to get even nastier, forecasters predict. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration today upped its seasonal forecast, now predicting a far-above-average 19 to 25 named storms—seven to 11 of them to become hurricanes and three to six of those to become major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph. There are 21 names assigned to a hurricane season. If there are more than 21 storms, meteorologists will turn after Wilfred to the Greek alphabet—Alpha, Beta, Gamma and so on. Read the full story.

Selling: Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. The stock sale comes at a time when the company’s shares have surged more than 73% this year, Reuters reports. Bezos, the world’s richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin. Read the full story.