Roundup: North Baton Rouge Rouses / Christmas movies / Tax tips

Moving forward: Rouses is moving forward with plans for a full-service grocery store in north Baton Rouge on the northwest corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. The company has obtained permits for $10 million in construction of the building, which will be the shopping center’s anchor and bring fresh groceries to a part of Baton Rouge that has been without a traditional supermarket for years. Read more about the project from a past Daily Report.

In Whoville: Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends, Wealthy Nickel crunched the numbers to determine the most popular Christmas movie in every state, and Louisiana’s favorite is The Grinch. See the full list of movies by state.

New forms: The IRS on Tuesday shared tips for the upcoming tax season—including a reminder about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods, according to the IRS. CNBC has the full story.

