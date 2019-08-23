Roundup: Nonprofit fights ‘period poverty’ / Sandwich wars / State Farm dispute  

Periods: Baton Rouge-based nonprofit, Power Pump Girls is fighting what it called “period poverty” by helping women and girls get access to menstrual hygiene products through a program called Secured. Founded by Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot, PPG aims to raise awareness and funds to provide products for those without the means to access them. Read the full story from inRegister.

Chicken on a bun: On Aug. 12, Popeyes added a new chicken sandwich to its menu sparking a debate on Twitter and Facebook about who had the better chicken sandwich: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A. The Popeyes sandwich features a buttermilk-battered and breaded fillet topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a toasted brioche bun, and several Baton Rouge area Popeye’s have run out of them, WBRZ-TV reports. Also, USA Today decided to rank all fast-food chicken sandwiches in a recent feature.

Deductible debate: Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has issued a cease and desist order against State Farm in a dispute over hurricane deductibles before Hurricane Barry after the state Department of Insurance received a complaint in July from a policyholder who claimed the company was requiring a hurricane deductible for losses that happened before the storm has declared a hurricane. Read the full story.