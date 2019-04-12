Roundup: Nonprofit coalition / Small business optimism / Old school TV

Braking on breaks: A coalition of grassroots and non-profit organizations led by the Louisiana Budget Project today launched Invest in Louisiana, a policy campaign to fund investments in communities by eliminating tax breaks that it says favor the wealthy and well-connected. The campaign’s platform outlines a path for the state’s economy it claims will make the state fairer to families and business.

On the bright side: Small-business optimism was little changed in March, according to a survey released by the National Federation of Independent Business. Its monthly report showed the NFIB’s small-business optimism index edged up 0.1 points to a seasonally adjusted 101.8, marking the third straight month of narrow gains. Read the full report.

Competition: Over-the-air TV network Stadium is aiming to capture viewers by broadcasting sports games over the air to homes without cable, The Washington Post reports. Launched in 2017, Stadium is part-owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. Stadium, which reaches some 25 million homes, is a bet on the future of broadcast television, hedging that as companies invest in direct-to-consumer subscription products there is an untapped sports audience that can be reached via the rabbit ear antenna. Read the full story.