Roundup: NOLA talent hub / March Madness / Amazon job cuts 

Tech sector: Seattle-based mobile game developer Big Fish Games today announced plans to establish a talent hub in New Orleans. The company is setting up an office at The Shop, a coworking space in downtown New Orleans, and expects to create 40 new jobs over the next several years. See the announcement.

Betting big: Mattress Mack’s $1 million March Madness bet made in Louisiana late last year stayed alive after the Houston Cougars advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins against Northern Kentucky and Auburn. Jim McIngvale, the Houston furniture store magnate known as Mattress Mack, won $75 million on the Houston Astros after their World Series victory. He uses his winnings on promotions for his Gallery Furniture stores. Read more from USA Today Network.

9,000 positions: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a memo today that the company plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks. Amazon had already cut 18,000 in the past few months. This round of job cuts will hit profitable areas for the company including its cloud computing unit AWS and its burgeoning advertising business. Read more.