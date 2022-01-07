Roundup: NOLA parade schedule / US unemployment rate / Moderna booster  

Updated: Carnival season in New Orleans kicked off Thursday with a rolling party on the streetcar line and the annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter, and with Mardi Gras events now underway, the city has released an updated parade schedule, WWLT-TV reports. See the new schedule.

Hiring: U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs as many Americans remain reluctant to return to the workforce. This morning’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to a healthy 3.9%, evidence that many more people found jobs last month. Despite the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more people said they were employed in December compared with November. Read the full story.

Third shot: The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced this morning. It had previously been six months. People ages 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.