Roundup: No ITEP this month / Shipping limits / US hiring

Reschedule: Louisiana Economic Development has canceled its LED Corporation meeting set for Thursday, Dec. 10, as well as postponed its upcoming Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry meeting, which was set for Friday, Dec. 11. The new BC&I meeting date has yet to be announced.

Holiday shopping: UPS Inc. imposed shipping restrictions on some large retailers such as Gap Inc. and Nike Inc. this week, an early sign that the pandemic-fueled online shopping season is stretching delivery networks to their limits, The Wall Street Journal reports. UPS told drivers across the U.S. to stop picking up packages at six retailers on Monday. The temporary limits, which drivers say they haven’t seen during previous holiday seasons, are a sign that UPS is metering the flow of packages into its network to preserve its performance during one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year. Read the full story.

Hiring slows: U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November, likely hampered by soaring new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions, Reuters reports. The slowdown in private hiring displayed in the ADP National Employment Report today adds to the pressure on Congress to agree on additional fiscal stimulus to aid the recovery from the worst recession since the Great Depression. Read the full story.