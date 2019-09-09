Roundup: No-call suit dropped / Voter deadlines / Consumer borrowing up   

Calling quits: Attorney and New Orleans Saints fan Antonio LeMon announced today that he will go no further with his court fight against the NFL over game officials’ failure to call a penalty against the Los Angeles Rams at a crucial point in the NFC Championship Game. LeMon and three others had sued, alleging fraud by the NFL. The case was dismissed Friday by Louisiana’s Supreme Court. A state judge and an appellate court had allowed the suit to proceed over NFL objections. Read the full update.

Polling: Deadlines for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the Oct. 12 statewide election are nearing. The secretary of state’s office says people who want to register or who want to make changes to their registration have until Wednesday to mail in the forms or make changes in-person. They can register online at www.GeauxVote.com through Sept. 21.

Credit: Consumer borrowing surged in July at its fastest pace since late 2017, driven by a big jump in credit card use. Consumer borrowing increased by $23.3 billion in July after a $13.8 billion advance in June, the Federal Reserve reported today. It was the biggest monthly gain since a $29.9 billion jump in November 2017. The large July gain was led by a sizable increase in borrowing in the category covering credit cards, which rose by $10 billion in July after having fallen by $186 million in June. Read the full report.